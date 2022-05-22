Columbus sorority awards scholarships to 3 high school seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of the Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. were out in the community Sunday dropping off personalized checks to scholarship recipients.

The money will help with books and extra school costs for entering college students. Eligible students had to be a high school senior and apply for the scholarship.

“We were able to award three $500 scholarships to three high school seniors,” said Nikki Williams, president of the organization. “Life is now beginning, believe in yourself, and put God first in everything and just continue to strive higher.”

The sorority has provided scholarships to students for the last three years.

