Free meals available to all Harris County children this summer

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program (SSFP) is making sure no child goes hungry.

The district says school meals are the only complete and nutritious meals for many and children, and in the summer, they may go without.

With this in mind, free meals will be available to children ages 0-18 between June 6-30. Parents can pick the food up between 10 a.m. and noon each day or choose Mondays to pick up meals for the entire week.

Officials say the food will be available at the following sites:

Park Elementary, 13185 US-27 - Hamilton

Harris County Carver Middle School - 1000 Mobley Road - Hamilton

“Our goal is to make sure children are fed over the summer when they are out of school. Meals are provided free of charge,” said Brad Johnson, district school nutrition coordinator. “The children do not have to be present for the pickup. Parents can even coordinate with other parents to pick up the food. The only requirement is that each child who receives a meal is 18 years old or younger. Please spread the word throughout our community and let’s make sure all of our children are fed this summer.”

SSFP, a federally funded program, provides free meals to children ages 18 and younger during the summer when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available.

