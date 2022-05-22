Business Break
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties

(Source: Muscogee and Talbot counties sheriff's offices)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two area law enforcement agencies have made arrests and recovered a number of items following recent traffic stops.

In Muscogee County, multiple traffic stops were conducted on Friday - which resulted in an arrest of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cleared a felony violation of probation warrant, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says three firearms were seized, 12 traffic citations were issued, and one misdemeanor warrant was cleared during the traffic stops.

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also seized a small amount of drugs, according to a photo shared by the agency on social media.

The sheriff adds that an additional investigation is pending.

In Talbot County, deputies conducted several traffic stops on Friday in Woodland and throughout the county, according to Sheriff Justin Johnson.

Officials say the traffic stops resulted in an arrest for possession of 30 grams of ecstasy and 45 grams of marijuana.

(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)

Close to $1,000 was also seized, according to a photo shared on social media by the sheriff’s office.

Neither agency identified those who were arrested.

