Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s annual photo contest begins next week

AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s annual AO Photo Contest is returning next week.

Starting June 1, officials invite professional and amateur photographers of all skill levels to submit their work for a chance at winning the grand prize, a $500 gift card. The contest wraps up on August 31.

A winner will be selected to win a gift card to Cameragpahics or an Auburn-Opelika business of their choice, subject to restrictions, according to Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

The photos, which must be taken in Auburn or Opelika, will be judged on originality, creativity, overall artistic appeal and local emphasis. According to officials, photo content can include, but is not limited to, landscapes, outdoor activities, events, sports, portraits and wildlife.

There is no entry fee, photos do not have to be taken in a particular timeframe and you do not have to live in the area to participate.

Officials say submitted photos may be used in future marketing materials with credit full to the artist. They ask participants not to include watermarks.

