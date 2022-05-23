Columbus mayor candidates working to secure votes ahead of race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Decision day is Tuesday. One of the most highly contested races on the ballot: Columbus ‘mayor’s seat.

Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson with decades of political experience is running against businessman John Anker who is standing on transparency and accountability.

Henderson and Anker have both been on the campaign trail for months, meeting with citizens and encouraging voter turnout. Both men said they’re prepared and confident ahead of the election, but have some last words to secure for your vote.

“I’m very focused on the issues of our campaign,” Henderson told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “I feel very proud of how we’ve run our race. We’ve stuck to what we’ve done, what we’re going to do and not only that but how we’re going to do it.”

“Crime has been the number one result that citizens,” Anker said. “We want the same things and that includes my mayor. The difference is how we’re going to address it.”

Columbus entrepreneur John Anker is promising the people of Columbus three priorities if elected mayor: improved public safety, boosted economy and government transparency.

Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is standing on a firm platform: crime suppression, economic development and addressing poverty. A former Columbus Councilor for two decades, he is touting experience as to why he’s best for the job.

“We’ve leaned heavily on the experience factor,” Henderson said. “There’s still a lot of major issues we’re dealing with, and they’re not going to get done if you don’t have the experience and the relationships.”

“The experience he has is the way it’s been done for 25 years,” Anker explained. “I don’t believe he’s asking the heard questions or effectively communicating the truth.”

Henderson said he has stayed away from the negative about the Fountain City during his campaign... but believes his opponent is doing the opposite: “He’s tried to create, I think, an attitude of anger, frustration and fear in people, and we don’t believe that is necessary.”

“We have a a lot of good things to talk about, but when the kitchen is on fire, you smell the smoke, then you don’t go remodel the foyer,” Anker explained. “You fix the kitchen. It’s not fear mongering it’s facts.”

Crime of course a main concern for people of the fountain city. You can check out both candidate’s plans and solutions on their campaign websites: johnanker.org and skipforcolumbus.com.

Since there’s only two candidates running, a run-off will not be possible.

