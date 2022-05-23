Skip to content
Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Watch Live
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
Community
Chime In
Contact Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
Top Story
Download Our Apps
Chime In
Special Reports
News
Military Matters
Alabama
Recent Video
Georgia
Traffic
Coronavirus
Crime
National
Elections
On The Road
Editorial
Weather
Severe Weather Guide
Rainfall Archive
Weather Radios
Fish & Game Forecast
School Visits
Mobile Alert Center
Hurricane Coverage
Alfa Insurance Skycams
Sports
Sports Overtime
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Local
National
Programming
Great Health Divide
How to WATCH WTVM
Programming Schedule
Bounce
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Community
Chime In
Birthday Club
Calendar
Local Jobs
Hometown Heroes
Extraordinary Seniors
Expert Connect
Business Break
PODCAST: Run the Race
Power of Goodwill
Legal Break
Pet of the Week
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Deals
Jobs
Contests
Latest Newscasts
Operation Victory
Contests
Deals
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Sponsored Articles
Press Releases
Advertisement
Election night test
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
By
William McLain
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -
ALABAMA RACES
GEORGIA RACES
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Most Read
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition
Latest News
Frequently Asked Questions
MILITARY MATTERS: Veterans upset about Afghanistan aftermath getting help with coffee and camaraderie
WLTZ Closed Captioning Information
WLTZ EEO Report