Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Four suspects are arrested on drug charges following a search warrant by the Opelika Police Department.

On May 23, Opelika police performed a search warrant on King Avenue.

During the warrant execution, officers discovered a large quantity of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and several firearms.

The suspects were arrested on the scene and charged with the following:

Anna Maria Batts, 39 Possession with intent to distribute Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Rondolpho Jimenez, 45 Possession with intent to distribute Possession of a controlled substance Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia

David Charles Luck, 66 Possession of a controlled substance Possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Scott Batts, 19 Possession of drug paraphernalia



This case is still under investigation, with additional charges pending.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.