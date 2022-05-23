COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple drug and weapon charges.

On May 23, officers with the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force performed a felony arrest warrant for validated gang member Deandre Williams at a Muscogee County residence.

According to authorities, Williams had many outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, violation of probation and a Superior Court Bench warrant.

Upon his warrant arrest, officers found the suspect in possession of the following:

Three (3) Firearms

Methamphetamine (98.3 grams)

Heroin (1,014.6 grams)

Cocaine (851.1 grams)

Psilocybin Mushrooms)

Adderall (36.5 pills)

Oxycodone (1 pill)

U.S Currency ($4,850.00)

The items seized had an estimated street value of nearly $400,000.

Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Williams was arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking, possession and firearm charges.

The suspect was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

