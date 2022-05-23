Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary

After a Democratic sweep in 2020, experts are still unsure which side Georgia will fall on in 2022.
By David Ade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Once again, Georgia voters find themselves in the national political spotlight. After a Democratic sweep of two Senate seats and the presidential race in 2020, how is the political world viewing the Peach State?

“I’m not sure I want to call Georgia really red anymore,” said Mark Rom, political science professor at Georgetown University.

Rom said while he’s not viewing the state as red, there are a lot of ways November’s general elections could play out.

He said, “It’s possible Democrats could sweep. It’s possible Republicans could sweep. It’s also possible that there’s going to be a split, or we see some Republicans and some Democrats. That’s how close it’s going to be.”

According to a mid-May update from the Georgia Secretary of State, there’s a 180% increase this year in early voting compared to the 2018 Georgia primary, and 149% increase over the 2020 primary. Numbers also show Republicans out-pacing Democrats in early voting.

Savannah Viar, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said, “We still see [Georgia] as a red state. We operate like our back is against the wall, we fight hard, we turn out voters.”

Viar also referred to the 2020 election as a wake up call for Republican voters.

She said, “I think it was an anomaly, and overall, Georgia voters trend Republican. They want to vote Republican and will fall back into the fold this year.”

“Georgia is definitely purple,” contended James Beverly, the Democratic Georgia House Minority Leader.

Beverly also said he sees the state trending blue.

Beverly said, “Georgia picked up a million people over the last ten years. You know, 90-plus-percent of those people of color. And so are they engaged? Are they now voting or who are they voting for? What are the messages that are going around the state of Georgia this point?”

Recent polling suggests that Herschel Walker is likely to run away with the Republican Senate primary, setting up the potential head-to-head between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
A Lee County jury has found 26-year-old Trevor Cofer guilty on four counts of first-degree...
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition

Latest News

Georgia voters cast their ballot
Why voters aren’t seeing candidates on ballots in Muscogee County
FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks...
Sen. David Perdue shares opinions on current voting poll during Columbus campaign stop
Meet Muscogee County School Board District 2 candidates
Meet Muscogee County School Board of Education District 2 candidates
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor
Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates to visit the Fountain City