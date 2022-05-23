Russell County unveils three stone monument to honor fallen officers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County unveiled three stone monuments in front of the Russell County Judicial Center in honor of those fallen brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty.

Three years ago, a Russell County resident came up with the idea to create these monuments in honor of those who have died in the line of duty. Her dedication to recognizing those officers is now a reality.

Three stone monuments sit in front of the building where 10 law enforcement officers once served.

Kim Yarbrough, a resident of Russell County, wanted a monument for everyone to remember and recognize the officers’ names on the statues who served the community.

The first monument displayed is designed to encourage prayer. The middle has a list of those ten officers who will never be forgotten.

The last statue is a dedication message to those law enforcement and deputies.

Phenix City Fraternal Order of Police Gary Leeds says everyone should stop by to see it.

“We wanted a spot in front of the Russell County Judicial Center so that everybody who comes in will be able to see, read and recognize the officers’ names that are on it.”

The monument lists the ten officers who died in the line of duty, from policeman Ed Jackson in 1895 to as recent as Assistant police Chief Gail Green in 2020.

