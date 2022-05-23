Business Break
Unsettled workweek with showers and storms at times

Tyler’s forecast
Showers and storms early on this Monday will lead to a quieter day. Still some passing storms. Keep the umbrella out this week though!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the umbrella handy through Thursday as we’ll see a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms at times through Thursday, but there will be plenty of dry time in between the raindrops as well. The heaviest rain from early Monday has pushed to our northeast. While a few passing showers and storms are possible the rest of the day, rain coverage will only be around 30 to 40% as an area of low pressure lifts northeast through Alabama. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky, a muggy feel and a gusty breeze at times. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. More clouds than sun for the most part on Election Day Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible; coverage will be around 40 to 50%. Rain coverage begins to increase from Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and right through Thursday once again as a cold front approaches. So through Thursday, many of us can expect another 1 to 3 inches of welcome rainfall. The front cools us down a smidge by the end of the week, mainly at night and early in the morning, but you’ll really notice the lower humidity Friday and Saturday. Lows are expected to dip into the 50s and lower 60s. Highs will be in the 80s. It stays hot and mainly dry through Memorial Day.

