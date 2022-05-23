Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux coming to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Many questions about what new development is next to the Eagle Gas Station in Opelika.

We are now putting the Dave and Busters rumors to rest, but it will be a restaurant called Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

This will be located near I-85 across from where the new QT Gas Station is currently being built.

City of Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley says there are no permits at this time for a Dave & Busters or a Top Golf in Opelika.

“The city of Opelika has issued a a building permit for Walk-Ons sports Bistro at 3041 Capps way, Capps landing development. The project was originally proposed before COVID pandemic but was stopped for a little while and has recently been restarted.”

