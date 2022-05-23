Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux coming to Opelika

Walk-On's Sport Bistreaux coming to Opelika
Walk-On's Sport Bistreaux coming to Opelika(Source: Walk-On's website)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Many questions about what new development is next to the Eagle Gas Station in Opelika.

We are now putting the Dave and Busters rumors to rest, but it will be a restaurant called Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

This will be located near I-85 across from where the new QT Gas Station is currently being built.

City of Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley says there are no permits at this time for a Dave & Busters or a Top Golf in Opelika.

“The city of Opelika has issued a a building permit for Walk-Ons sports Bistro at 3041 Capps way, Capps landing development. The project was originally proposed before COVID pandemic but was stopped for a little while and has recently been restarted.”

For more information on Walk-On’s, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
A Lee County jury has found 26-year-old Trevor Cofer guilty on four counts of first-degree...
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition

Latest News

Columbus mayor candidates working to secure votes ahead of race
Russell County unveils three stone monument to honor fallen officers
Russell County unveils three stone monument to honor fallen officers
Ala. Department of Public Health shares germ safety tips for swimming pools, splash pads
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika