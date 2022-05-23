Business Break
Wet & Stormy Weather Through Thursday; Beneficial Rain Ahead!

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of our talk of the drought the last few weeks can be put on the backburner this week with a very wet and stormy weather pattern ahead through Thursday with a 50-80% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoons and evenings, along with at least some chance at showers during other parts of the day (when we get into this kind of pattern its hard to rule out rain at any point during the day). Some of the storms could be on the strong side with pockets of gusty winds and some small hail, and, as always, any thunderstorm contains dangerous lightning. Highs will hold in the lower 80s for most spots through Thursday thanks to more clouds and showers around. Friday, the weather pattern will start to change again with the rain and storms moving out and drier air pushing in. We’ll mention some isolated showers, especially in the morning. For the big Memorial Day weekend, our forecast looks dry and pleasant with cool mornings and warm afternoons with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in t he mid to upper 80s. On Memorial Day, we should see a high near 90 and only a slight chance at any passing showers or storms. There is a chance the rain coverage returns to more typical summer levels for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

