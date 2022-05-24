Auburn man facing up to 5 years in prison for federal tax evasion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man on Monday pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

62-year-old Clifford R. Lange, from 2011 to 2019, filed false tax returns on behalf of himself and his spouse that outstandingly underreported each years’ taxable income - according to the plea agreement and court records.

Officials say Lange illegally lowered his federal tax liability by approximately $654,021.00 over the nine-year period by failing to report the additional income.

As part of his plea agreement, the DOJ says Lange has agreed to pay nearly $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service which includes the actual tax loss to the United States as well as penalties and interest that have accrued.

A sentencing hearing will take place in the coming months where Lange is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000.00, or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater - the DOJ announced.

