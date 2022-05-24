Business Break
‘Carry the Load’ makes stop in Columbus in honor of Memorial Day

(WLBT)
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Navy Seals became concerned that Memorial Day has become just another excuse for a day off and a day to shop.

So they started a movement that arrived on the streets of Columbus today.

Carry the Load has everyday citizens walking across the country, carrying flags and reminding Americans of the women and men who died to keep us alive.

Two flag carriers were on Wynnton Road earlier today.

They want you to remember the nation’s fallen heroes for the entire month of May.

There are walkers this month in all four corners of the country. They hope to raise at least $2 million for counseling, suicide prevention, scholarships for children of the fallen and other areas of need.

