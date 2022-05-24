Business Break
Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station

By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Louis Chase Homes was demolished more than 2 years ago and now the Columbus housing Authority is accepting applications for its replacement.

It’s been a little over two years in the making, and the Banks at Mill village is still in the construction phase, but the housing authority has its website up and running for those who wish to apply for the modern homes.

The apartments will be one, two, and three-bedroom housing.

News Leader 9 spoke with the project manager Sabrina Richards who says she expects the homes to fill up quickly.

The process is simple all you have to do is log onto housingcolumbus.org from there click housing opportunities and you can open an account and fill out the information to be on the waiting list.

It is not clear how much you can expect to pay, but Richards shared that you must bring in at least 2.5 times the monthly rent to qualify. So if rent is $1,000 you must make at least $2,500 a month to qualify.

One must also work at least 25 hours a week to qualify.

The project is expected to be complete by November but they are hoping to get families moved in as soon as July.

