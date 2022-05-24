Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Naming Commission has announced its recommendation for the renaming of Fort Benning.

The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Julia Moore.

The Commission says their story is representative of millions of other military families throughout the military’s history. Read more about them here.

The Naming Commission says, at the beginning of the month, it met for extensive deliberations which led to the final name selections using criteria that will be detailed in the final report to Congress.

Ft. Benning is one of eight other bases two receive name change recommendations. The Associated Press notes that these recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to tackle racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

View the name suggestions for the other sites here.

