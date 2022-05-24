Business Break
FINAL PUSH: Polls close at 7PM for primary elections

By Jessie Gibson, Leonard Hall and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Polls close at 7PM in both Alabama and Georgia for primary elections.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR RACES & RESULTS]

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE STARTING 8PM ET]

Voters across both states are casting ballots to determine key elected positions: including Governor and U.S. Senate seats.

Additionally, voters in Columbus will elect a new mayor and decide on several city council positions.

WTVM crews are positioned across Alabama and Georgia to bring you the latest results and reactions from candidates. Streaming coverage of tonight’s results will begin at 8PM ET on WTVM.com and the News Leader 9 app.

Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station
WATCH LIVE: Smiths Station 2022 graduation ceremony
Auburn man facing up to 5 years in prison for federal tax evasion
Voters weigh in on Columbus Mayoral candidates hours away from poll closing
