Heavy poll turnout expected amid Ga., Ala. record early voting numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Georgia and Alabama have done record numbers in early voting, which is leading both secretaries of state to believe voters will turn out heavy tomorrow.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, thanks to short lines and smooth, easy ballot access, over 850,000 voters cast their ballots early.

It’s a record compared to two years ago when only 326,000 people voted early in person.

In Alabama, Secretary of State John Merrill says because races on the ballot have been so hot, it is the reason many are casting absentee votes.

“When we combine those factors with good candidates and aggressive campaigns, then your voter turn out should be higher, and the level of enthusiasm should be higher, and that’s what we are seeing,” explained Merrill.

Merrill says voting this primary could be anywhere from 28 to 32 percent, which is higher than in previous years.

He also says that’s because of the multiple candidates in the governor and US Senate races who are spending a ton of money.

