Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man, juvenile charged in Opelika armed robbery

(MGN Online)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man and a juvenile are charged in connection to an Opelika armed robbery investigation.

Police say it happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Valero on West Point Parkway.

The victim told officers that the two suspects were traveling in a white Jeep SUV. Authorities say they soon found a vehicle with two people matching the description traveling on I-85 southbound near exit 62.

After an investigation, 20-year-old Luis Angel Cardenas, of Texas, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Phenix City police investigating after shots fired early Monday morning
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika
Strong storms leave thousands without power

Latest News

The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
The chance of showers and storms goes up later this afternoon and this evening once again.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
‘Carry the Load’ makes stop in Columbus in honor of Memorial Day
Poll reminders for Georgia, Alabama voters