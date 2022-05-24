Man, juvenile charged in Opelika armed robbery

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man and a juvenile are charged in connection to an Opelika armed robbery investigation.

Police say it happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Valero on West Point Parkway.

The victim told officers that the two suspects were traveling in a white Jeep SUV. Authorities say they soon found a vehicle with two people matching the description traveling on I-85 southbound near exit 62.

After an investigation, 20-year-old Luis Angel Cardenas, of Texas, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.