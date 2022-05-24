Missing 16-year-old sought by LaGrange police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police officials say Anthony Russum was reported missing from Louise Street on May 5, but he was seen in the Hill Street area in recent days.

Russum is described as 5′2″ tall with black hair and weighing about 115 pounds. A description of what he may be wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2690.

