Missing 16-year-old sought by LaGrange police

LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old Anthony Russum.
LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old Anthony Russum.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police officials say Anthony Russum was reported missing from Louise Street on May 5, but he was seen in the Hill Street area in recent days.

Russum is described as 5′2″ tall with black hair and weighing about 115 pounds. A description of what he may be wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2690.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station
