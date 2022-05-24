More showers and storms at times through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthy rain opportunities continue off and on through Thursday with an overall increase in coverage Wednesday and Thursday; highs generally climb into the low to mid 80s. Expect clouds and some sun on this Election Day. It will be muggy. Weather-wise, your best bet to head to the polls is before 2 PM ET; that is when you’re most likely to avoid any pop up storms. The chances of showers and thunderstorms goes up later in the afternoon and this evening; storms are anticipated to build first south and west of Columbus before pushing east and northeast into the Peach State. There is a 40 to 50% chance of rain. Most of the storms should fade between 10 PM and Midnight tonight. Wednesday is expected to bring about a 60% coverage of storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Our highest rain coverage is in the forecast Thursday, around 70 to 80%. While the most widespread activity is expected during the second half of the day, we can’t rule out some morning rain and storms as a strong front moves our way with potentially strong storms in spots. Showers move out by Friday morning and drier/less humid air moves in with a mostly sunny sky by Friday afternoon. The high around 80 to 82. Morning lows over the weekend dip into the mid 50s to low 60s. Warm, mainly dry conditions along with plenty of sunshine are in the cards through the holiday weekend. At this point, there is a slight chance of a shower or storm at best with a few more storms possible as the heat builds this time next week.

