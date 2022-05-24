Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.
Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County woman is facing charges in connection to a child porn case.

37-year-old Townes Ward Borum was arrested Saturday after a search warrant pertaining to an ongoing sexual exploitation of children investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI says its Child Exploitation and Compute Crimes Unit received information from the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office involving Borum.

According to officials, Borum possessed, manufactured, and/or distributed explicit child sexual abuse material. She was booked in the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of child pornography
  • Distribution of child pornography
  • Production of child pornography
  • Trafficking of a person for sexual servitude

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Phenix City police investigating after shots fired early Monday morning
Guns, drugs seized during traffic stops in Muscogee, Talbot counties
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Opelika
Strong storms leave thousands without power

Latest News

The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Man, juvenile charged in Opelika armed robbery
The chance of showers and storms goes up later this afternoon and this evening once again.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
‘Carry the Load’ makes stop in Columbus in honor of Memorial Day