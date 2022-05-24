Muscogee County woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County woman is facing charges in connection to a child porn case.

37-year-old Townes Ward Borum was arrested Saturday after a search warrant pertaining to an ongoing sexual exploitation of children investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI says its Child Exploitation and Compute Crimes Unit received information from the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office involving Borum.

According to officials, Borum possessed, manufactured, and/or distributed explicit child sexual abuse material. She was booked in the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Production of child pornography

Trafficking of a person for sexual servitude

