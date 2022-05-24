Business Break
Poll reminders for Georgia, Alabama voters

By Ben Stanfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some new voting laws have passed since the last election, from voter ID to what can be handed out to voters while they’re waiting in line.

A few things to remember as you head to the polls on Tuesday, Georgia and Alabama both require a photo ID to vote.

In Georgia, things are a little different this time than last, including how you wait in the line to vote.

We’ve shown you extremely long lines here in Columbus in the past and some pretty high temperatures as well.

It is essential to note you are not allowed to hand out food or drinks in the waiting line.

Poll workers are allowed to install “do it yourself” water coolers.

The hours to vote in both states are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT/CDT.

These, of course, all also depend on if you’re registered to vote.

In Georgia, if you have voted early and then, for some reason, vote again tomorrow, that is a crime. You cannot vote twice.

Also new in Georgia with the latest voting law changes, once the counting begins after 7 p.m., it does not stop except for what is deemed a reasonable time period.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

