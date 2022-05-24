Business Break
Advertisement

Staying Wet & Stormy Through Thursday; Drier for the Memorial Day Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast will stay wet and stormy for Wednesday and Thursday, but those days won’t be created equal when it comes to rain chances. Wednesday’s coverage will be higher in East Alabama and along the Chattahoochee River, with some folks in our Georgia counties staying dry. Thursday will be a wetter day overall with a cold front approaching and more than an inch of rain possible in spots. Some storms could be on the stronger side the next two days with potential for some pockets of gusty winds to go along with the heavy rain. Friday will be a transition day for us with drier air moving in and the only rain chance in the morning. Your Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend look fantastic - cool mornings, pleasant afternoons, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Memorial Day will feature some sun and clouds and a high near 90 and we’ll only mention a high temperature near the 90 degree mark. The forecast will get a little wetter after Monday of next week with highs generally in the upper 80s.

