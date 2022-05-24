Voters weigh in on Columbus Mayoral candidates hours away from poll closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the most highly contested races on the ballot in Columbus is the contest for city mayor.

The race between Incumbent Skip Henderson and businessman John Anker is on.

Columbus entrepreneur John Anker promises the people of Columbus three priorities if elected as mayor -- public safety, boosted economy and government transparency.

News Leader 9 spoke with one of his employees, who explained why they believe Anker is the man for the job.

I love his spirit and everything about him. His spirit. You can just feel it when he comes around. He’s a good man. That is the type of person we need in our community. I like him. I love him.

Watch the full interview below:

Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson hopes his experience will make the difference today as voters go to the polls. The mayor is standing on issues like public safety, economic development and fiscal responsibility, to name a few.

Experience and public safety are what Columbus voter Odessa Brooks tells News Leader 9 is important to her. That’s why she says Henderson is the perfect choice for her.

The public safety is a big issue because everything that’s going on. Innocent people are getting shot and killed, and as far them doing what they’re doing what they’re saying what they’re going to do as far as trying to keep the community safe and all that is a big plus.

Watch the full interview below:

There is still time to cast your vote if you haven’t. Georgia polls are to close at 7 p.m. EDT.

Stay tuned for complete, live voting coverage tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

