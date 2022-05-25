4 votes separate winner of Ala. State Senate District 27 race following elections

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One race too close to call is the Alabama State Senate race for District 27.

Incumbent Tom Whately and Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey are neck and neck.

Hovey finished with just four more votes than Whately -- an 8,367 vote count compared to 8,363.

News Leader 9 has reached out to both candidates. However, we have yet to hear back.

Hovey posted to Facebook the following:

Jay Hovey Facebook statement (Jay Hovey, Alabama State Senate District 27 Facebook page)

The count is not yet official.

