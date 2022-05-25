Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 votes separate winner of Ala. State Senate District 27 race following elections

Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27
Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One race too close to call is the Alabama State Senate race for District 27.

Incumbent Tom Whately and Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey are neck and neck.

Hovey finished with just four more votes than Whately -- an 8,367 vote count compared to 8,363.

News Leader 9 has reached out to both candidates. However, we have yet to hear back.

Hovey posted to Facebook the following:

Jay Hovey Facebook statement
Jay Hovey Facebook statement(Jay Hovey, Alabama State Senate District 27 Facebook page)

The count is not yet official.

We will be sure to keep you updated as we continue to follow this race.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.
Columbus woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

Latest News

Ga. Governor Brian Kemp shares what’s next following second term win
Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat
Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140