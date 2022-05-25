Auburn High School reschedules graduation ceremony to May 27

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn High School is moving its graduation ceremony to a new date due to severe weather.

With projected storms expected until late Thursday evening, the Auburn High School Class of 2022′s graduation ceremony will be moved to May 27 at 7:00 p.m., at Duck Samford Stadium.

The school’s principal says seniors should arrive Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. and enter the field from the band seating area of the end zone.

Seniors will receive their name cards and go directly to their seats. An abbreviated processional will begin the ceremony.

