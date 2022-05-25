Auburn High School reschedules graduation ceremony to May 27
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn High School is moving its graduation ceremony to a new date due to severe weather.
The school’s principal says seniors should arrive Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. and enter the field from the band seating area of the end zone.
Seniors will receive their name cards and go directly to their seats. An abbreviated processional will begin the ceremony.
