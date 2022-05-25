Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Candidate for Georgia State House District 140, Zeph Baker and his team, said early Wednesday morning that they will continue to wait for more verified results.

Tuesday night, Zeph Baker and his supporters, staked out at Holiday Inn on the southside of Columbus. They say they are still waiting on the results to be finalized because it’s not over until it’s over.

Early on, the crowd was confident that the Columbus native would take over District 140′s seat left open after former State Representative Calvin Smyre vacated the seat.

“Just watching the numbers come in, I was actually able to speak with Zeph when he came in and I asked him how do you feel he said I feel great,” said D’Antwon Henderson, supporter of Zeph Baker. “So he’s feeling great - we’re feeling great.”

Tuesday night results show his opponent, Teddy Reese, in the lead.

Baker says the decision is ultimately up to the people saying whatever they decide - it won’t stop him from making a difference.

“People always get the chance to decide and when the people have a choice, we have to let the people live with the choice they make,” said Zeph Baker. “No matter who the person is to hold the seat, who really want to win is the community.”

“He’s always been a guy of change and chance,” said Henderson. “A guy that’s gonna be boots on the ground, willing to be available and ready for anybody.”

Baker says regardless of the outcome, his focus will be about reducing crime and bringing shared resources back to Columbus.

