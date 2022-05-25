Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Candidate for Georgia State House District 140, Zeph Baker and his team, said early Wednesday morning that they will continue to wait for more verified results.

Tuesday night, Zeph Baker and his supporters, staked out at Holiday Inn on the southside of Columbus. They say they are still waiting on the results to be finalized because it’s not over until it’s over.

Early on, the crowd was confident that the Columbus native would take over District 140′s seat left open after former State Representative Calvin Smyre vacated the seat.

“Just watching the numbers come in, I was actually able to speak with Zeph when he came in and I asked him how do you feel he said I feel great,” said D’Antwon Henderson, supporter of Zeph Baker. “So he’s feeling great - we’re feeling great.”

Tuesday night results show his opponent, Teddy Reese, in the lead.

Baker says the decision is ultimately up to the people saying whatever they decide - it won’t stop him from making a difference.

“People always get the chance to decide and when the people have a choice, we have to let the people live with the choice they make,” said Zeph Baker. “No matter who the person is to hold the seat, who really want to win is the community.”

“He’s always been a guy of change and chance,” said Henderson. “A guy that’s gonna be boots on the ground, willing to be available and ready for anybody.”

Baker says regardless of the outcome, his focus will be about reducing crime and bringing shared resources back to Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.
Columbus woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

Latest News

Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat
Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot
Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140