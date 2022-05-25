Fallen tree causes road blockage, power outages in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A large tree is causing a road blockage and power outages in parts of LaGrange.

Police say it happened on Vernon Road in the area of Old Vernon to Jefferson Street.

The City of LaGrange Utilities says it will be several hours before power is restored areas in the northwest part of the city.

Crews are already working to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.