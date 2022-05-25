Business Break
Fallen tree causes road blockage, power outages in LaGrange

(Source: City of LaGrange Utilities)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A large tree is causing a road blockage and power outages in parts of LaGrange.

Police say it happened on Vernon Road in the area of Old Vernon to Jefferson Street.

The City of LaGrange Utilities says it will be several hours before power is restored areas in the northwest part of the city.

Crews are already working to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

WATCH LIVE: Smiths Station 2022 graduation ceremony
WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station
