Ga. Governor Brian Kemp shares what’s next following second term win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign shifts the focus now as they look forward to November.

The race is narrowed down to two candidates for Georgia’s governor, but it’s really only just begun.

Kemp says his record is deserving of another term, and he had plenty to say about Abrams Tuesday night.

The Georgia governor celebrated an easy victory at the College Football Hall of Fame. The race for the Republican side of the ballot wasn’t even close.

“Looking at the results tonight, it looks like Team Kemp chopped a lot of wood over the last few months.”

He talked about his family’s role in his political successes and said they are working together to win again.

“As you all know we started this journey as a family and I couldn’t be more thankful to have these four Kemp strong ladies by my side through it all.”

Kemp turning his attention to Stacy Abrams, says she’ll use the office to push a run for president.

“If Stacey Abrams was ever governor of this state Georgia would be just one covid variant away from lockdowns, government mandates, schools shuttered and businesses closed.”

Kemp touched on many other issues that separate him from Abrams.

“We passed common-sense legislation that gives parents a voice and keeps partisan agendas out of our schools and off of our ball fields…but Stacey Abrams wants woke politics to be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our classroom. Well, you know what? Not on my watch.”

