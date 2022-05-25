Business Break
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp shares what’s next following second term win

(Source: Kemp for Governor/YouTube)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign shifts the focus now as they look forward to November.

The race is narrowed down to two candidates for Georgia’s governor, but it’s really only just begun.

Kemp says his record is deserving of another term, and he had plenty to say about Abrams Tuesday night.

The Georgia governor celebrated an easy victory at the College Football Hall of Fame. The race for the Republican side of the ballot wasn’t even close.

He talked about his family’s role in his political successes and said they are working together to win again.

Kemp turning his attention to Stacy Abrams, says she’ll use the office to push a run for president.

Kemp touched on many other issues that separate him from Abrams.

