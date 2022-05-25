Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Incumbent Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has secured a second term in office, according to the Board of Elections Director.

One of the most-watched races in this year’s election has ended with Mayor Skip Henderson securing another term in office, defeating his opponent and businessman John Anker.

Mayor Henderson won Tuesday night’s election with 61.18 percent - resulting in 14,638 votes.

John Anker secured 9,289 of the votes.

Henderson stood on issues such as public safety, economic development and fiscal responsibility, to name a few, saying he believed his experience would make the difference in this election.

