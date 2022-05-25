Business Break
Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting

(Kim Chandler | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s governor has ordered flags at all state agencies be immediately flown at half-staff to honor victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting massacre.

In the directive issued Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey states:

“The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Texas and will continue to uplift the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones in prayer.”

The governor’s order says flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday, May 28, at which they should be raised back to full staff.

Columbus woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Baker and team waits for verified results for Ga. State House District 140 seat
