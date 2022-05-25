LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange police seek the public’s assistance locating two missing teens.

Antinya Tucker (left) and Nyasia Patillo (right) were last seen together in the 2nd Avenue area on May 24 in LaGrange.

Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts, together or separately, is asked to contact 911, LaGrange Detective Heckndorf at 706-883-2697 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

