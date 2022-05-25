Business Break
More than 400 jobs available at LaGrange hiring event Wednesday

By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern River is hosting a hiring event in LaGrange where more than 400 jobs are available.

A variety of employers will be in attendance including: Wellstar Health System, Georgia Department of Corrections, Callaway Resorts & Gardens, Troup County School System and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodwill’s career center, located at 319 Commerce Avenue.

