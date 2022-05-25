Nelson defeats Carter in Chambers Co. sheriff’s race

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jeff Nelson has defeated Richard Carter in the race for Chambers County sheriff.

According to Alabama’s Secretary of State website, Nelson won with 66.75 percent of the vote.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, 2,925 of the votes went to Nelson and 1,457 votes to Carter.

The election results presented on these pages are unofficial and presented as a courtesy of the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges.

Sid Lockhart, the county’s former sheriff, earlier this year decided to not seek re-election after 30 years in the position.

