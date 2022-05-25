One More Stormy Day; Big Changes for Friday & the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, a cold front will approach the area bringing our last round of stormy weather around here for the week. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with pockets of gusty or damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning, and some hail possible in the strongest storms. Timing-wise, it looks like we will see the first part of the day be pretty dry before the rain and storms start pushing in after the lunch hour. For Friday, some morning showers aren’t out of the question, but the skies will clear through the day as drier air moves in. Saturday and Sunday look fantastic - dry conditions, lots of sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The mornings will be cool (or even chilly for some!), but those temperatures will start to warm up heading into Memorial Day with lows in the low to mid 60s in the morning and highs topping out near 90. We’ll mention a chance at a storm or two by Monday afternoon or evening, but most will stay dry. Look for summer-like weather to carry on through next week with hit or miss storms and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.