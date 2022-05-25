Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One More Stormy Day; Big Changes for Friday & the Holiday Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, a cold front will approach the area bringing our last round of stormy weather around here for the week. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with pockets of gusty or damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning, and some hail possible in the strongest storms. Timing-wise, it looks like we will see the first part of the day be pretty dry before the rain and storms start pushing in after the lunch hour. For Friday, some morning showers aren’t out of the question, but the skies will clear through the day as drier air moves in. Saturday and Sunday look fantastic - dry conditions, lots of sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The mornings will be cool (or even chilly for some!), but those temperatures will start to warm up heading into Memorial Day with lows in the low to mid 60s in the morning and highs topping out near 90. We’ll mention a chance at a storm or two by Monday afternoon or evening, but most will stay dry. Look for summer-like weather to carry on through next week with hit or miss storms and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.
Columbus woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

Latest News

A storm system will boost our rain coverage Wednesday and especially Thursday. Embedded in that...
Waves of rain and storms through Thursday night
Showers and thunderstorms are likely at times Wednesday and especially Thursday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Staying Wet & Stormy Through Thursday; Drier for the Memorial Day Weekend
Healthy rain opportunities continue off and on through Thursday with an overall increase in...
More showers and storms at times through Thursday