Opelika police seek missing 24-year-old man

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kent Bugg was last seen at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve on Waverly Parkway at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Bugg was wearing a blue shirt with khaki pants at the time of his disappearance. He is described as 5′11″ tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

