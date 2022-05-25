Operation Victory slowed down by rain; more ways to give

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain may have cut our efforts short today, but it doesn’t mean we will stop accepting donations.

Veterans in our area need our support every day, and drives like Operation Victory allow us to support local veterans and military families across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Operation Victory is an initiative aimed at assisting veterans with the help they need. It’s an effort to give supplies to three separate organizations.

“We really want to help our veterans, that so many struggle today that are from the Korean war, the Vietnam war and the current battles that they deal with we just want to be a helping hand,” says the Director of Development of House of Heroes Lora Warren.

“We benefit from the drive because our veterans have needs,” says Greg Wilson, Marketing Director with the Valley Rescue Mission.

Those needs can be as simple as hygiene products, everyday items like socks and toothpaste, to mental health assistance.

“Life happens, and some of them quite honestly don’t feel comfortable with saying I have need in this area or I have a need in that area,” says Wilson.

Making it more important for resources to be made available.

“This Operation Victory that we’ve been doing, is just still so important that the donations that we get from all of the community, help us give back to the community and help our heroes that are here in the community,” says Warren.

House of Heroes, Rally Point, and the Valley Rescue Mission are all organizations that benefit from Operation Victory.

