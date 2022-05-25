Business Break
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tremaine ‘Teddy’ Reese has been elected to fill longtime politician, Calvin Smyre’s, open seat in Georgia House District 140.

Reese secured 57.57 percent of the public’s vote - totaling in 1,566 votes.

Zeph Baker’s numbers totaled in 1,154 votes.

President Joe Biden nominated State Representative Calvin Smyre to be the ambassador to the Bahamas.

