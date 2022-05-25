Waves of rain and storms through Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching storm system will boost our rain coverage Wednesday and especially Thursday. Embedded in that rain may be a few locally strong to briefly severe storms packing pockets of gusty winds. Mostly cloudy and muggy today. A bit on the breezy side. While a few isolated showers are possible this morning, scattered showers and storms are forecast to build during the afternoon and evening as they move in from the south and southwest. Rain coverage will be around 60 to 70% by the end of the afternoon and this evening. Highs in the low to maybe middle 80s. Showers and storms could rumble in spots through the overnight. We’ll likely see a couple more rounds of rain and storms Thursday at any time; rain is a pretty a much a guarantee. In fact, through early Friday, many of us should get a solid 1 inch of rainfall. The closer you live to the Chattahoochee River, the more likely you are to get 2 inches of rainfall between now and then. A few spots may get more than that especially in east Alabama. Showers end Friday morning as a front pushes through leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds along with a noticeable drop in humidity! You’ll feel that mainly at night and early in the morning over the holiday weekend as lows dip into the mid 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Plenty warm with sunshine during the day with highs well into the 80s; Sunday will be the hottest day as we start heading toward the 90 degree mark. There is just a very slight chance of rain Monday but almost all should stay dry. As the humidity creeps up the rest of the week, a few more isolated showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday ad Wednesday.

