WTVM hosts donation drive to support Operation Victory, benefits local veterans

Operation Victory 2022
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is calling on our community to make cash and in-kind donations to support local veterans and military families across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Your generous donations to House of Heroes, Rally Point, and Valley Rescue Mission will provide much needed assistance to individuals and families desperately in need of their outreach services in west central Georgia and east central Alabama.

From preventing food insecurities, to providing mental health and substance abuse services, to repairing our veteran’s homes, these local non-profit organizations aid thousands of veterans in our region annually, many who would go without if not for their help.

Operation Victory organizations rely on the generosity of the community for the numerous services they provide. Without the donations of funds, products and services, our Veterans and their families would go without. These veterans are our neighbors, our customers, and members of our families.

WTVM is taking cash donations now through June. We will also have a drive-thru donation on June 8 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHAT YOU CAN DONATE:

  • Personal Hygiene Products
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Office Supplies
  • Painting Supplies
  • New Socks (any size)
  • U.S. Flags

Donations are also being accepted at the following places:

