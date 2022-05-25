WTVM hosts donation drive to support Operation Victory, benefits local veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is calling on our community to make cash and in-kind donations to support local veterans and military families across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Your generous donations to House of Heroes, Rally Point, and Valley Rescue Mission will provide much needed assistance to individuals and families desperately in need of their outreach services in west central Georgia and east central Alabama.

From preventing food insecurities, to providing mental health and substance abuse services, to repairing our veteran’s homes, these local non-profit organizations aid thousands of veterans in our region annually, many who would go without if not for their help.

Operation Victory organizations rely on the generosity of the community for the numerous services they provide. Without the donations of funds, products and services, our Veterans and their families would go without. These veterans are our neighbors, our customers, and members of our families.

WTVM is taking cash donations now through June. We will also have a drive-thru donation on June 8 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHAT YOU CAN DONATE:

Personal Hygiene Products

Cleaning Supplies

Office Supplies

Painting Supplies

New Socks (any size)

U.S. Flags

Donations are also being accepted at the following places:

Air Force Heating & Air 5731 Miller Court – Columbus, GA 319809 100 Corporate Park E. Court – LaGrange, GA 30241

Daniel Appliance 5929 Veterans Parkway - Columbus, GA 31909

Son’s Auto Group Son’s Chevrolet-Cadillac | 3615 Manchester Expressway – Columbus, GA 31909 Son’s Ford | 2305 South College Street – Auburn. AL 36832

Rally Point Harley-Davidson 3230 Williams Road – Columbus, GA 31909



