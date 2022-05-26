Business Break
10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school

By Monica Watkins, Josh Lucca and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – The 10th smallest baby in the world to survive has reached a major milestone – Haleigh Shadrick is graduating from high school.

According to WFIE, Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces.

She spent months in intensive care. She has cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that delayed her growth.

Despite the challenges, Haleigh, now 22 years old and 62 lbs., has earned her high school diploma.

“We hate to see her leave because we know she’s safe here and things have been great here,” her mother Leslie Shadrick said. “We’re also proud to be able to move on to the next step.”

When Haleigh was born, her parents hoped she could serve as a symbol of hope for other premature babies, WFIE reports.

They said their daughter started out as a miracle and continues to be a blessing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

