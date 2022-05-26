Callaway High School in Troup County changes graduation time
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway High School has moved its graduation ceremony time up due to inclement weather.
According to the high school’s administration, the ceremony has changed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Callaway Stadium.
The graduation will also be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Congratulations to Callaway High School’s Class of 2022!
