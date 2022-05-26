Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Callaway High School in Troup County changes graduation time

(Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway High School has moved its graduation ceremony time up due to inclement weather.

According to the high school’s administration, the ceremony has changed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Callaway Stadium.

The graduation will also be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

Congratulations to Callaway High School’s Class of 2022!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
LaGrange police searching for two missing juvenile girls
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140
Teddy Reese fills longtime politician’s seat in Ga. House District 140

Latest News

Pet of the Week: American Staffordshire Terrier at Woof Ave. in Auburn
Pet of the Week: American Staffordshire Terrier at Woof Ave. in Auburn
How to improve senior health and overall life
How to improve senior health and overall life
Columbus to host 17th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
Farmers market coming to Garrett Harrison Stadium in Russell County