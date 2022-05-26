Callaway High School in Troup County changes graduation time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway High School has moved its graduation ceremony time up due to inclement weather.

According to the high school’s administration, the ceremony has changed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Callaway Stadium.

The graduation will also be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

Congratulations to Callaway High School’s Class of 2022!

