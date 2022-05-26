Chatt-a-Hoots begin prep for season opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hello, baseball fans! The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots return to Golden Park this weekend. The Hoots are hosting three exhibition games vs. Choccolocco Monsters (doubleheader on Saturday, single game on Sunday).

The team reported to Golden Park for the first time on Wednesday to begin preparation for the 2022 season. The Hoots made it to the Sunbelt Baseball League championship series in their inaugural season last summer.

“What we really tried to focus on with our pitching staff is having a group of guys that are going to come in and pound the zone,” said Hoots head coach Steve Smith.

Opening day at Golden Park is set for Saturday, June 4 vs. the Monsters.

