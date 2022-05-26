Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chatt-a-Hoots begin prep for season opener

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hello, baseball fans! The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots return to Golden Park this weekend. The Hoots are hosting three exhibition games vs. Choccolocco Monsters (doubleheader on Saturday, single game on Sunday).

The team reported to Golden Park for the first time on Wednesday to begin preparation for the 2022 season. The Hoots made it to the Sunbelt Baseball League championship series in their inaugural season last summer.

“What we really tried to focus on with our pitching staff is having a group of guys that are going to come in and pound the zone,” said Hoots head coach Steve Smith.

Opening day at Golden Park is set for Saturday, June 4 vs. the Monsters.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Your Voice, Your Vote
Georgia, Alabama Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The panel suggests the Army post be renamed Fort Moore in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
Commission recommends Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore
Deandre Williams
Man arrested in possession of nearly $400,000 of narcotics in Muscogee County
Townes Ward Borum is behind bars in connection to a child porn case.
Columbus woman arrested on child porn, sex trafficking charges

Latest News

Central Baseball
Central baseball wins first state title in school history
Columbus State baseball departs for NCAA Southeast Regional
Columbus State baseball departs for NCAA Southeast Regional
Central Red Devil Baseball headed to State Tournament for first time in 26 years
Central Red Devil Baseball headed to State Tournament for first time in 26 years
Signing held at Northside High School
Signing held at Northside High School