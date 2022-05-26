Business Break
Columbus to host 17th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

(hannamonika | WAFB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is hosting the 17th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball this weekend.

The ball is set to take place Saturday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m.

This annual event is hosted by Mayor Skip and Karon Henderson, Georgia State Rep. Calvin Smyre, event campaign coordinator Patricia Eldridge, and UNCF regional development director Justine Boyd.

The event serves to support both HBCUs and local students who lack the support for financial assistance. A highlight of this event will be the award of thousands of dollars to deserving students.

The ball will include a VIP masked reception, silent auction, red carpet photo opportunities, elegant dining, awards and live entertainment.

This year’s event will honor two UNCF Masked Award recipients - Dr. Alonzo and Mrs. Kathy Jones and Mrs. Winifred Torain.

“The Jones’ are HBCU alums, as well as trailblazers and role models in the medical profession. Their impact on the Columbus community is both tangible and lauded by all,” said Justine Boyd, area development director, UNCF. Winifred Torain is also an HBCU alum and longtime UNCF Columbus steering committee member and supporter.

A limited number of individual tickets are also available. The general reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the ball at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more, to donate, or to register for the event, click HERE.

