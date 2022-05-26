Columbus Legislative Delegation dedicates bridge to late Albert Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bridge at Second Avenue and 15th Street has a new name as the Columbus Legislative Delegation dedicated the bridge to the late Judge Albert W. Thompson Sr. at a ceremony today.

In 1951, Thompson made history as the first African American admitted to the Bar in Columbus.

In 1965, he became the first African American elected to public office in Muscogee County and one of the first to desegregate the Georgia House.

Thompson served seven terms in the Georgia House and was also the first African American chairperson in the state legislature.

Attendees told News Leader 9 the ‘Judge Albert W. Thompson Memorial Bridge’ is certainly a way for the city to show its appreciation to the trailblazer.

“A man who had really a great presence about him, who was very dignified who we’d all be proud to have as our father, grandfather, this is a fitting tribute to have this particular designation of this particular highway. He paid a lot of dues in Columbus, Georgia he was always on the case, he helped a lot of people. This is kind of the culmination, the icing on the cake,” said Senator Ed Harbison from District 15.

Former State Representative Calvin Smyre and Mayor Skip Henderson along with members of Thompson’s family were all in attendance.

They all mentioned how the bridge was the perfect way to honor the late judge as he helped bridge many gaps during his long career.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.