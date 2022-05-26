Columbus Police Department holds second gun buyback event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department held another gun buyback event today.

The Funds for Guns program is designed to reduce the number of unwanted or illegally possessed firearms in our community to reduce gun-related crimes and death.

Cars lined up at Abundant Life Full Gospel Church to exchange guns for a $250 gift card.

People didn’t have to identify themselves.

They just had to drive up with an unloaded gun in their trunk, and an officer would remove it and give them a gift card.

The department says the Funds for Guns Buyback Program is a definitive step towards reducing the number of weapons that can end up in the wrong hands.

“This is an initiative of Chief Freddy Blackmon to get the guns off the street- in conjunction with the all hands on deck motto that he has. So all hands on deck encompasses that everybody does their part- to include the community- to include our churches, to include our community leaders and the citizens. This is how we take back Columbus,” said Columbus Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.

The police department gave gift cards on a first-come-first-served basis.

This is the second buyback program the department has held this year after holding one last month at South Columbus United Methodist Church.

