Farmers market coming to Garrett Harrison Stadium in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A farmers market is coming to Russell County!

Starting June 2, the Russell County Farmers Market will be open two days a week in Garrett Harrison Stadium - located at the intersection of Airport Road and Summerville Road.

The market will be open every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. EST.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

For more information call 334-298-6845.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.