Gas tax suspension extended in Georgia by Gov. Kemp

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of gas tax.

Additionally, he renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive orders 05.26.22.02 and 05.26.22.01. Both orders will be effective through July 14.

The suspension was scheduled to end May 31.

Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the nation and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for an average gallon of regular gas. The current price per gallon in Georgia is $4.14. The national average is $4.60.

The average price per gallon in neighboring states are:

Florida -- $4.38

Alabama -- $4.30

Tennessee -- $4.27

South Carolina -- $4.29

The suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.